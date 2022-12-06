Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $490.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $452.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.17. The company has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $333.42 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

