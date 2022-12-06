Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.0% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 88.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $292.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.13. The stock has a market cap of $184.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.