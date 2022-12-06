Komodo (KMD) Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $29.07 million and approximately $893,713.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00269884 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00088206 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00062896 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,100,373 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

