Kora Management LP Makes New $15.52 Million Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Kora Management LP acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,521,000. NU accounts for 5.1% of Kora Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kora Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of NU at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in NU by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after buying an additional 315,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 249,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,398,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NU from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

