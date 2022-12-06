Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Trading Down 0.3%

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.57. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Kuraray Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09.

Kuraray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.