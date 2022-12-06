Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum to $9.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.
Shares of LE stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $262.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.41 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. Lands’ End has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $21.39.
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
