Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Price Performance

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. Lannett has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.16.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

About Lannett

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lannett by 88.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Lannett during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

