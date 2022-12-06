Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $104.51

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$104.51 and last traded at C$104.51, with a volume of 3614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$107.06.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$138.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$715.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$111.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$115.15.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

