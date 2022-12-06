Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires 261,800 Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) by 2,618.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,800 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Inozyme Pharma were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 314.5% during the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 69,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 324,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $826,000.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ INZY opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $54.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.10.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.