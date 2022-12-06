Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $246.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $249.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,249. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.