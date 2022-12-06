Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,409 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 130.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at $9,647,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $1,987,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $196.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.26. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $327.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.23.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

