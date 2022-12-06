Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 187,100 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 89bio by 294.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 312,587 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 97.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 360,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 178,005 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in 89bio by 118.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 80,905 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,172,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,971,468.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,955,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,508,886.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETNB stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $15.07.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

