Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 442,600 Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 442,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $142.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

