Laurion Capital Management LP Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 444,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 86,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 39,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.59.

Insider Activity

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

