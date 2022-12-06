Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $827,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 132,288 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 241,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 33.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,285,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 319,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile



Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

