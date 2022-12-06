Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 506,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.19% of Shattuck Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STTK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 181,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 31,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 20.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $37,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STTK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

About Shattuck Labs

Shares of STTK stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

(Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.