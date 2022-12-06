Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 49,870 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,870 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Runway Growth Finance by 104.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 0.3 %

RWAY opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $496.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John F. Engel bought 8,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $100,016.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,016.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Stories

