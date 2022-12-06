Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Up 2.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Legend Biotech traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $52.14. Approximately 67 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 561,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LEGN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

