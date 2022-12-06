Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Insider Purchases A$76,890.00 in Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Lombardo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.69 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,890.00 ($51,604.03).

Anthony (Tony) Lombardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Anthony (Tony) Lombardo bought 45,000 shares of Lendlease Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.85 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$353,250.00 ($237,080.54).

On Wednesday, October 19th, Anthony (Tony) Lombardo 59,242 shares of Lendlease Group stock.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

