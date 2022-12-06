Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Lennar by 82.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 50.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 58,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

