Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,747 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Leslie’s worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LESL. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.53. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.