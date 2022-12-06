Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Trading 2.3% Higher

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.49. 6,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,524,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $240,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,351,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,403,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,011 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $240,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,351,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,403,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,669,114.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,465,599 shares of company stock worth $191,186,182 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $5,558,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 435.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 88,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 71,613 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 110.2% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

