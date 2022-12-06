Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Life Healthcare Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Life Healthcare Group stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. Life Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.47.
Life Healthcare Group Company Profile
