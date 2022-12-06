Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Purchased by Deep Field Asset Management LLC

Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Lindblad Expeditions comprises approximately 2.4% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Deep Field Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.74. 844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,385. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

