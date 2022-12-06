Linear (LINA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million

Linear (LINA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $64.40 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $955.64 or 0.05615784 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00500210 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,132.59 or 0.30161495 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

