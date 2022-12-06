Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.31 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $140.67 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,765,544 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,744,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00263248 USD and is down -7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $169.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

