Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 103,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,843,181 shares.The stock last traded at $23.50 and had previously closed at $23.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

About Lithium Americas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 200.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $693,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $2,648,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Further Reading

