London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives GBX 9,440 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,440 ($115.11).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,700 ($118.28) to GBX 9,940 ($121.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($112.18) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($121.94) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,000 ($97.55) to GBX 7,700 ($93.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a £105 ($128.03) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

LSEG opened at GBX 7,960 ($97.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. The company has a market cap of £44.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,750.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,230 ($75.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,612 ($105.01). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,756.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,752.01.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

