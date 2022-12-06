Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 8.9%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 8.55 and last traded at 8.59. 814,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 23,545,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 24.71.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is 12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Lucid Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,179,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,674,000 after buying an additional 1,022,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lucid Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,952,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000,000 after buying an additional 129,252 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lucid Group by 888.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,297,000 after buying an additional 6,131,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,419,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

