Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.12

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.12 and last traded at $52.34, with a volume of 14938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.45.

LITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,549,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 766,170 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,405,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,700,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

