Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,122,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after acquiring an additional 167,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,616,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.1 %

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.83. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $105.93.

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

