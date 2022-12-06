Markel (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,304.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -132.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,205.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1,242.59. Markel has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 560.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,891 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

