MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,796 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of MarketAxess worth $21,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 102,271 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,285,000 after purchasing an additional 54,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX opened at $284.78 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $422.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.41 and its 200-day moving average is $257.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.67.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.30.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading

