Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Raised by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 6.0% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cartenna Capital LP owned about 0.12% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $22,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MLM traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $351.96. 1,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,916. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.32 and a 200-day moving average of $335.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.