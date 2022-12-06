Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.81.

Shares of MRVL opened at $42.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,199,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

