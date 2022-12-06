Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,697,000 after acquiring an additional 598,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,625,000 after acquiring an additional 162,854 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.