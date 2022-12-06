Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $75.00 at UBS Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRVL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.81.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.97 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of -268.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

