Mask Network Price Hits $3.67 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Mask Network has a market cap of $250.21 million and approximately $118.92 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mask Network has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.67 or 0.00021556 BTC on exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $965.44 or 0.05683995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00501434 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.00 or 0.30235298 BTC.

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

