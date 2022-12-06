MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) is Divisar Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,550 shares during the quarter. MasterCraft Boat comprises 8.6% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 6.97% of MasterCraft Boat worth $26,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. 2,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,670. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $217.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 68.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

