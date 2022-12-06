Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has $248.71 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,967,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Twilio comprises approximately 5.6% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned about 1.63% of Twilio worth $248,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 47.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 34,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,203. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $289.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.92. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Cowen cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.18.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

