Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $21.84

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.84, but opened at $21.28. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 4,422 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

