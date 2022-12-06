Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $21.84

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.84, but opened at $21.28. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 4,422 shares changing hands.
MAXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
