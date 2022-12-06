Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $21.84

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.84, but opened at $21.28. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 4,422 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MAXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
