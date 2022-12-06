Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $21.84

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.84, but opened at $21.28. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 4,422 shares changing hands.

MAXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,611,000 after acquiring an additional 87,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 249,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 15.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 102,874 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 391.5% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 395,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 315,108 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,419.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 384,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 359,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

