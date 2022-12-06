MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

MediciNova Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

