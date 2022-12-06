MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
MediciNova Stock Down 4.6 %
NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.36.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
