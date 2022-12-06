Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Holdings Trimmed by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,500 shares during the quarter. Merus comprises about 1.9% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Merus worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Merus by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Merus stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. Merus has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. Merus had a negative net margin of 139.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRUS. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Insider Transactions at Merus

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $211,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,482.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

