Metadium (META) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Metadium (META) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Metadium has a market cap of $41.20 million and $452,464.88 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Metadium coin can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $971.65 or 0.05717968 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.00499018 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,113.95 or 0.30089612 BTC.
Metadium Profile
Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Metadium
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.