Metis Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Metis token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and $253,721.26 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metis has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $965.44 or 0.05683995 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00502353 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,145.92 or 0.30290728 BTC.
About Metis
Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com.
Metis Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
