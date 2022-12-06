Millennium Management LLC Acquires 1,660,926 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660,926 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $116,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after acquiring an additional 849,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 426.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 662,688 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,138,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,839 shares of company stock worth $4,883,196. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDCE stock opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

