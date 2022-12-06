Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,333 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.73% of IDEX worth $99,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,153,000 after buying an additional 226,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IDEX by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after buying an additional 223,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,705,000 after acquiring an additional 152,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $236.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $243.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.35.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

