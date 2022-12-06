Millennium Management LLC Purchases 7,226,747 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,460,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,226,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $94,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. FMR LLC raised its position in PG&E by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,326,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PG&E by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,605,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.