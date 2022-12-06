Millennium Management LLC Purchases 972,618 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.93% of Essential Utilities worth $111,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WTRG opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading

